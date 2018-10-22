City cadets support region’s homeless

A group of Army Cadets from Sheffield have donated duvet covers and pillow cases to the city’s homeless.

50 young cadets, from Sheffield Army Cadet Force’s Norbury Hall of D Company detachment have visited the Salvation Army to hand over the new and nearly new bedding, following their big annual camping trip down to the south of England.

The group’s second lieutenant, Lyn Jones, said: “As a rule, we tend to throw away the duvet covers and pillow cases from our big camp outs, as it ends up not being financially worth our while to get them laundered.

“However, though we’re required to provide each cadet with these items, most of the kids bring their own sleeping bags, which means that about 90 per cent of the bedding we provide isn’t used.

“This year, as they were about to go in the dump, one of the cadets stepped forward and said it would be a travesty for us to waste such items, when there were homeless charities back home that could make good use of them.”

The group of cadets, aged 14-15, rescued the bedding and brought it back to the region, where they have since handed it over to the Salvation Army in Sheffield.

Lyn added: “The Salvation Army were grateful for the items, and I’m really impressed with our cadets for speaking out and thinking about what they could do to help the city’s homeless.”

Norbury Hall of D Company recently returned from France, where they visited a number of WWI memorials, to mark the centenary of the end of the First War.

The Army Cadet Force has nearly 40,000 cadets in more than 1,600 detachments all over the country. Army Cadets spend their spare time rock climbing, mountain biking, and abseiling.

