Cinema-goers shock after Sheffield Centertainment assault leaves man dead

Visitors to the Cineworld cinema at Sheffield's Valley Centertainment have shared their shock after a man died last night following an assault at the complex.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was assaulted at around 9:20pm last night outside the cinema, on the Valley Centertainment complex, Broughton Lane.

Police at the scene of an assault at Centertainmement in Sheffield in which a man died

Police arrived at the scene but the victim had already been taken to the Northern General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination is yet to take place.

CRIME: Police forensic tent in place at Sheffield Centertainment

A cordon remains in place today in the cinema car-park, whilst Cineworld remains open with visitors asked to use the Starbucks entrance.

Police at the scene of an assault at Centertainmement in Sheffield in which a man died

Many visitors, including young families, who flocked to the popular cinema this morning to take advantage of the weekend deals for juniors, were shocked upon seeing the police presence.

Chris Naylor, 35, was visiting the Cineworld cinema with his two young daughters. He said: “The cordon is a bit shocking to see, but my daughters are more interested in going to see the film so haven’t seen it. I don’t feel worried being here in the day, I’d probably feel more scared at night.”

CRIME: Man dies following assault at Sheffield Centertainment

Mo Right, 60, added: “It’s shocking, but it is life. It happens everywhere, but it’s not nice for the young children to see.”

Police at the scene of an assault at Centertainmement in Sheffield in which a man died

Others took to social media to share their views following the assault.

Julie Ann Beale said: “Me and my husband were at the cinema last night! It’s not safe to go anywhere now! Our city is becoming a no go area, stop with all the stabbings, will you all grow up! There is no discipline anymore.”

Karen smith said: “Something seriously has to be done! It is getting out of hand in which was once a lovely city! Why should we feel scared leaving our own homes, a trip to town, a night at the cinema etc.”

READ MORE: Potentially lethal weapons handed to police during knife-crime crackdown in South Yorkshire

Julia Woodhams said: “Awful to come out the cinema and see the evidence of this horrendous crime. Children and families on a night out and someone’s loved one is never coming home now. What on earth is going through people’s minds? This isn’t a video game this is real life.”

Six men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder overnight, and they remain in police custody this morning.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 850 of September 21.