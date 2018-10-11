Cigarettes stolen in petrol station raid in Doncaster

Cigarettes were stolen during a raid of a petrol station on Doncaster.

Edlington Service Station on Edlington Lane was broken into during the early hours of Sunday.

A police probe is underway into a service station raid in Doncaster

The alarm was activated at around 3.40am and when police officers arrived they found that the shutters had been damaged and cigarettes had been taken.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 161 of October 7.