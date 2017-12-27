Christmas wishes come true for Sheffield’s disadvantaged young people

Some of Sheffield's most vulnerable young people have been granted their wishes as a result of the generosity of residents.

The youngsters supported by Sheffield Futures, a local youth charity, selected the top ten things that would make a difference to the disadvantaged youngsters its supports this Christmas.

The Santa Stroll event

From care hampers including socks and slippers to sleeping bags to enable disadvantaged young people to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, the list contains practical everyday things for many that unfortunately are luxuries for some of the organisation's young people.

Sheffield Futures chief executive Gail Gibbons said: "It’s really great for us to be able to provide our young people with the little extras that most of us take for granted as well as delivering our standard essential services for young people.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the local businesses, staff and volunteers who have supported us through our seasonal fundraisers such as the Santa Stroll and Star Campaign and made this possible."

Funds also went towards refreshments for Door43s Wellbeing Cafe which offers 13 to 25-year-olds support on a range of social, emotional, practical and health related issues.

Money also went to buy art supplies to make festive decorations in the charity's youth clubs as well as on selection boxes.

Funds have also gone towards staff time to help young people develop job applications, refreshments for our guests at our Future Shapers event to celebrate our young people’s achievements and to support our members of youth parliament attend the House of Commons to put forwards Sheffield’s youth voice and debate the city’s current issues.