Christmas tree recycling with Bluebell Wood Hospice

Register with the Bluebell Wood Christmas Tree collection service for a suggested donation of £15, and you can be sure your tree will be recycled or repurposed. Visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChristmasTreeRecycling2024 to book your tree collection or call us on 01909 517365.Bluebell Wood and its volunteer partners in the business community have collected over 2,000 trees, travelling 1,889 miles around South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire.Paul Johnson from Stelrad’s NDC team helped collect many trees during this year’s collection back in January. Last year generous supporters helped raise over £33,000 to support local families in return for the environmentally friendly disposal of their real trees, with some being chipped and turned into compost to grow new trees while others will be spread in the hospice’s beautiful gardens ready for the spring blooms. A number of trees have also been recycled into Biomass fuel.For more information head for the Bluebell Wood web site at www.bluebellwood.org.- Ends –[198 words]For further information please contact:Sarah Baker, Marketing Communications Manager – Stelrad Radiators – +44 [0]7702 838 845Or Steve Paddock, Paddock Communications - +44 [0]7771 966 054