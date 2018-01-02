'Christmas' terror plot update: Sheffield man released

Have your say

A 21-year-old man arrested in Sheffield by anti-terror police has been released.

Police officers from counter terrorism policing north east said the man arrested in Fir Vale on Friday had this afternoon been released without charge.

Officers raided a property on Hampton Road, Fir Vale on Saturday, along with business premises.

He was the fifth man to be arrested in a series of police raids which took place over the festive period in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

A spokesman for CTU north east said: "We would like to reassure the public that public safety remains our priority at all times.

"Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge him with any offences."

Two of the men previously arrested have been charged with terrorism offences.

Farhad Salah, aged 22, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, is charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Chip shop owner Andi Sami Star, aged 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, is charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and were remanded in custody.

They will next appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19.

A 36-year-old man, from Burngreave, Sheffield, has also been released without charge, along with a 41-year-old man, from Meersbrook, who was released without charge on Saturday December 23.