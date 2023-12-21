Grotto Bar: Christmas in full swing at brand new Orchard Square bar in Sheffield City Centre
Have you ever tried a candy cane cocktail?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brand-new Christmas Grotto Bar, part of the popular terrace venue, Cheap Dates, is open in Orchard Square in the run up to Christmas.
While drinking mulled wine, candy cane cocktails, a range of wines, beers, spirits and festive nibbles, guests can enjoy a prime spot overlooking the square.
If it is busy, you can even spill out onto the terrace in the comfort of the heated outdoor area.
The Square is hosting two North Pole Post-boxes this year in the lead up to Christmas, where kids can send their letters to Lapland ahead of Christmas Eve.
Square Manager, Shay Murray said: "Christmas is a magical time of year for all the family.
"We wanted to reflect that in what we have on offer across our unique and broad line-up of ‘must stop’ bars, cafes, restaurants, entertainment, and retailer destinations this year."
A charity gift-wrapping service will also be available for customers this year from the Printed By Us store.
Donations for the service will go directly to the Archer Project, a local charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Sheffield city centre.
Orchard Square, which recently saw the completion of an extensive refurbishment programme, is open from early until late every day.