News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Grotto Bar: Christmas in full swing at brand new Orchard Square bar in Sheffield City Centre

Have you ever tried a candy cane cocktail?

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brand-new Christmas Grotto Bar, part of the popular terrace venue, Cheap Dates, is open in Orchard Square in the run up to Christmas.

While drinking mulled wine, candy cane cocktails, a range of wines, beers, spirits and festive nibbles, guests can enjoy a prime spot overlooking the square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If it is busy, you can even spill out onto the terrace in the comfort of the heated outdoor area.

A very festive-looking Cheap Dates.A very festive-looking Cheap Dates.
A very festive-looking Cheap Dates.

The Square is hosting two North Pole Post-boxes this year in the lead up to Christmas, where kids can send their letters to Lapland ahead of Christmas Eve.

Square Manager, Shay Murray said: "Christmas is a magical time of year for all the family.

"We wanted to reflect that in what we have on offer across our unique and broad line-up of ‘must stop’ bars, cafes, restaurants, entertainment, and retailer destinations this year."

There is not long now to get your letters sent to Lapland.There is not long now to get your letters sent to Lapland.
There is not long now to get your letters sent to Lapland.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A charity gift-wrapping service will also be available for customers this year from the Printed By Us store. 

Donations for the service will go directly to the Archer Project, a local charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Sheffield city centre.

Orchard Square, which recently saw the completion of an extensive refurbishment programme, is open from early until late every day.

Related topics:ChristmasPeopleRestaurantsDestinationsBarsSheffield