Have you ever tried a candy cane cocktail?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brand-new Christmas Grotto Bar, part of the popular terrace venue, Cheap Dates, is open in Orchard Square in the run up to Christmas.

While drinking mulled wine, candy cane cocktails, a range of wines, beers, spirits and festive nibbles, guests can enjoy a prime spot overlooking the square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If it is busy, you can even spill out onto the terrace in the comfort of the heated outdoor area.

A very festive-looking Cheap Dates.

The Square is hosting two North Pole Post-boxes this year in the lead up to Christmas, where kids can send their letters to Lapland ahead of Christmas Eve.

Square Manager, Shay Murray said: "Christmas is a magical time of year for all the family.

"We wanted to reflect that in what we have on offer across our unique and broad line-up of ‘must stop’ bars, cafes, restaurants, entertainment, and retailer destinations this year."

There is not long now to get your letters sent to Lapland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charity gift-wrapping service will also be available for customers this year from the Printed By Us store.

Donations for the service will go directly to the Archer Project, a local charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Sheffield city centre.