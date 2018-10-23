Christmas decorations went up at Meadowhall and everyone said the same thing 

Christmas season seems to be well and truly upon us if the decorations at Meadowhall are anything to go by.

We may only be in October but Meadowhall have wasted no time in decking out their shopping centre with festive cheer.

Christmas decorations at Meadowhall - Credit: Martin Poole

Just two weeks after a Christmas Tree was unveiled in Next’s display window in the shopping centre, Meadowhall have followed suit putting up their own decorations.

Shoppers have been busy uploading pictures of the decorations onto social media; enjoying the new festive atmosphere at Meadowhall.

Martin Poole uploaded a photo of the decorations showing white stars hanging down elegantly from the ceiling,

He posted: “The Christmas trimmings go up at Meadowhall.”

Christmas lights have gone up at Meadowhall

While many were quick to praise the decorations, some questioned how early they had gone up while others wanted to see a return of the singing bears.

One customer commented: “I don’t know why they bother with these fancy, posh decorations. Get the singing bears back.”

Another said: “They’re a joke, bring back the singing bears.”

One shopper said: “ the singing bears literally made my childhood I looked forward to it every year! It really made Christmas magical for me and would be so nice if they brought them back for the children to enjoy again. Bring back the spirit of Christmas it used to have!!”

Another shopper even called for a petition to be launched to bring back the singing bears.

