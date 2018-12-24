Christmas Day weather warning issued for Sheffield

A weather warning has been issued for Sheffield for Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day – making travel plans difficult, especially for a certain someone.

The Met Office has warned of fog and freezing fog patches from 3pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

A Christmas Day weather warning has been issued for Sheffield.

READ MORE: Ongoing and upcoming developments in Sheffield city centre to be discussed at business conference

It said: “Fog or freezing fog patches, dense in places, will become widespread and then slow to clear for some on Christmas Day.”

It also said there was a chance of delays or cancellations to flights tonight and tomorrow.