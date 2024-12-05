Christmas comes to Sheffield based house builder with festive viewing days

It’s season’s greetings from award-winning Sheffield house builder Sky-House Co with a special Festive viewing weekend for its latest show home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s Waverley Central development is located on a 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley, the major regeneration project between Sheffield and Rotherham, and will feature 96 new homes in a series of house types based on Sky-House Co’s concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

The site will include two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley Central’s show home at Plot 3, Stephenson Way, Waverley, features designs by BBC Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Murphy, based around her popular maximalist style.

How the Sky-House Co Waverley Central development will look on completion.

And on December 14 and 15, the show home will be open for viewings, along with a chance to meet Sky House Co’s New Homes Mortgage Advisor for advice on mortgages, affordability and the April 2025 stamp duty increase.

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central places us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community, creating a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“It’s our most innovative development yet, with hi-tech and sustainable design featuring semi-modular construction, air-source heat pumps, PV solar panels and EV charging too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been supported by the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard through the Brownfield Fund to deliver such an advance scheme, one that will see tree-lined streets provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.”

Anybody interested in booking a slot during the open days should visit sky-house.co/developments/waverley-central/