Christmas arrives in Sheffield with help of star-studded line-up at light switch-on

Christmas has officially arrived in Sheffield, with the help of a few famous faces who were on hand to illuminate the city.

The festive season kicked off in style tonight, with performances by Sheffield's own Kyle Tomlinson, from Britain’s Got Talent, and The Voice finalist Lucy Milburn, along with a surprise appearance by Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal.

Thousands flocked to the city centre from 2pm, ready for the countdown to the big switch on at 5:30pm.

Heart Yorkshire breakfast presenters, Dixie and Emma, introduced acts which also included X Factor singing sensation Molly Scott, and the cast of this year’s Peter Pan pantomime at the Lyceum, Milkshake’s David Ribi and Panto Legend Damien Williams.

There was also performances from dance troops, choirs, the Hyde Park Brass Band and Dixie, on the drums, with his brand new supergroup.

Festivities began near the Town Hall, Winter Gardens and Barker’s Pool, with entertainment from Elf on a Shelf and Father Christmas, children’s film and TV characters and mascots from the emergency services.

Other activities included a the fairy grotto, carol singing, Christmas craft, story-telling and balloon modelling, plus fairground rides, fire engine rides, a spin on the big wheel and mulled wine for the grown-ups.

Last year crowds of more than 37,000 people descended on Sheffield to kick-off their Christmas celebrations.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure said: “Our light switch on event truly signifies the start of Christmas in Sheffield, drawing thousands of people to come out and celebrate this magical time of year together.

“As well as the beautiful lights and decorations that will illuminate Sheffield this year, we have some brilliant acts and fantastic activities and appearances to get everyone feeling festive.

Molly Scott performs at the Sheffield Christmas Light Switch On.

“Throughout the festive season Sheffield will be alive with Christmas magic, cosy hideouts and children’s activities. The Christmas Market on Fargate and Santa’s Grotto outside the Peace Gardens open on Thursday 15 December, Santa’s Post Office and Brearley Bear’s Christmas trail, brought to you by Sheffield BID, also start later this month in the city centre, plus for those winter warmers, after work drinks and Christmas parties the Sleigh Bar and Thor’s Tipi Bar are back in Sheffield.”

(l-r) Mark Quince, Jo Quince, Sarah Lees and Gloria Lees at the Sheffield Christmas Light Switch On.

Kyle Tomlinson performs at the Sheffield Christmas Light Switch On.

Jack and Chris Barnes at the Sheffield Christmas Light Switch On.