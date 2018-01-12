Chris Wilder reveals the 'Titanic' difference between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has never been one to mince his words.

He grew up a Sheffield United fan, made over 100 appearances for the Blades and is even said to have a tattoo of the club's crest somewhere on his body.

So, when the Steel City derby rolls around it's understandable that he has no interest in downplaying the game's importance.

The scenes after United's 4-2 win at Hillsborough back in September told fans on both sides just what the derby victory meant to him.

Fans serenaded the team bus as it travelled down London Road back to Bramall Lane before Wilder sprayed champagne across his adoring supporters.

His close bond with the fans was further highlighted during a recent interview with The Telegraph when he was asked to describe the difference between the two clubs.

He told The Telegraph: "Well, there’s great respect for the history of their football club, what they’ve done and the great players they’ve had over the years.

“But they’re not really like us – they’re different.

"I don’t know how I can put this in a way that won’t offend people, but I know that if I’m on the Titanic and there’s a Blade and an Owl and one space left on that life raft I’m dragging that Blade into it!”

Speaking to The Star, Wilder revealed plenty about both United's approach to the game and how he governs behind the scenes.

He said: "There’s no spin on it, no kidology. There’s no denying this is massive for everyone involved. We can’t fool our fans into thinking this is just another three points.

"It’s a chance to do the double, to inflict more pain on our fiercest rivals, to try and keep the momentum going in terms of our challenge.”



