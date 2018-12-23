Chimney fire in Rotherham sparks safety advice 

Firefighters attended a chimney fire in Rotherham in the early hours of this morning.

A crew was called to Aldwarke Lane, in the town, at around 4.30am.

Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham. Picture: Google Maps

They quickly extinguished the blaze and no-one was injured.

The incident has prompted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to remind anyone with an open fire, log burner or wood burning stove to get their chimney swept at least once a year.

