Chilling supernatural thriller The Woman In Black to open at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre tonight
One of the most successful West End shows of all time is set to terrify audiences at Sheffield’s Lyceum theatre from tonight.
The Woman in Black, which was made into a blockbuster film starring Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, opens at the Lyceum tonight and runs until Saturday.
A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’ engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.
It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.
Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation, directed here by Robin Herford, and is a masterclass in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.
The Woman in Black runs in the Lyceum from Monday 7 – Saturday 12 October.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.