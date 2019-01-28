‘Children taken to hospital’ after bus crash on major Sheffield road

Children have been taken to hospital after a bus and car collided on a major Sheffield road.

The incident happened on Burngreave Road in Pitsmoor at around 3pm this afternoon.

Burngreave Road, Sheffield (photo: Google).

Some of the schoolchildren on the bus are believed to have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Bus company Stagecoach said services 1, 22 and 88 are currently diverting via Pitsmoor Road into city and not serving Burngreave Road and Spital Hill.

First bus say services 1a, 20, 75 and 76 are using Pitsmoor Road in both directions.

The diversions are still believed to be in place and South Yorkshire Police are yet to comment on the incident.