Children's play facility set to be unveiled at Doncaster Dome Leisure Centre

This is set to be the latest feature to be unveiled at the Doncaster Dome, bosses have revealed.

Work has started on building what will be a new play feature for young children at the leisure centre, as part of the swimming pool at the facility near Bawtry Road.

An artist's impression of the new play facility set to be unveiled at the Doncaster Dome

Artists impressions of the facility, which will be located inside the toddler pool, show a selection of slides and walkways for youngsters to use.

The toddler pool feature will include four different slides and a number of interactive features as shown on the pictures attached.

Terry Parker, head of facilities for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage Doncaster Dome said works were due to start on our new toddler pool feature today, Monday December.

He said: "The works are expected to take two weeks and the toddler pool will be closed during the installation period.

“We are hoping to reopen the new look toddler pool on December 16 and we are sure that our younger swimmers and families will be happy with the new feature.”

The lagoons facility at the lesiure centre will remain open throughout – it is just the toddler pool that is closed.

The work should be completed by the start of the schools' Christmas holidays

It is the latest development at the centre, which last year saw its changing rooms modernised and redeveloped.

The trust which runs the facility spent £1 million on revamping the changing and shower facilities at the pool, installing more cubicles to allow more people to change at the same time.