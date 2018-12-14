Children’s charity bring magic of Christmas to youngsters in Sheffield

Christmas arrived early for over 200 children this week, who got the chance to meet Santa and enjoy a magical festive experience thanks to a children’s charity in Sheffield.

The Ant Kids charity, founded by Anthony Hinchliffe, CEO of Ant Marketing, and run by Holly Fordham, the other acting Trustee, transformed their Sheaf Quay’s site into a magical winter wonderland complete with Santa’s grotto, elves, candy cane walkway and much more.

Volunteers Rebecca Gill and Phoebe Hilll, pictured.

The event was organised to give disadvantaged children and children with life limiting conditions across the area the opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas.

READ MORE: Rotherham man seeks answers over wife’s ectopic pregnancy death

The charity sourced funding for the event from a number of organisations and received key donations from Sheffield Town Trust, Simon Whitworth of TW Ward and Nestle.

Each child who visited the grotto received a specially chosen gift, framed photograph with Father Christmas as well as enjoyed a hot chocolate with the elves.

Keiven Owuodzie, eight, Faith Iggo, seven, Abigail Clayton, six and her brother Jake, four, pictured.

The Ant Kids Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of unwell or disadvantaged children in Sheffield.

They aim to help disadvantaged children of all ages and backgrounds and to improve their day-to-day lives and bring them happiness.

READ MORE: Sheffield couple’s dream Christmas in New York left RUINED by bizarre visa issue

Holly Fordham, Event organiser and Trustee at Ant Kids Charity said: “We organised this event to provide a magical, festive experience to children who might otherwise not see Father Christmas this year.

“Christmas should be a special time for children but sadly this is not always the case, so we spoke with nursery’s, schools, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, foster carers, youth clubs, children’s homes and respite units and invited the children down to make some special memories.

“Whilst we love to help as many children as we can throughout the year, as a charity our mission has always been to ensure Christmas is a magical time for all children, no matter what their circumstances may be.

READ MORE: Barnsley killer shows no remorse for stamping on Spice user’s head

“The event has been a year in the planning and we were mindful to ensure that we catered for the differing needs of all the children that attended.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to organise this event and seeing the smiles on the faces of the children has been delightful.”