An investigation is underway into the theft of three children's bikes from a garden in Sheffield.

HEADLINE - Children's bikes stolen from garden in Sheffield

An investigation is underway into the theft of three children's bikes from a garden in Sheffield.

The bikes were taken from the rear garden of a house in Raisen Hall Road, Shiregreen, between Tuesday, December 26 and Friday, December 29.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.