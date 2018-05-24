Children inspired to play outside thanks to new nature trail

A crowdfunding campaign to build a nature play trail at Cannon Hall Park and Gardens has raised over £4,000 for a new sculpture.

The money will fund a tree sculpture to mark the entrance of a new nature play trail in the grounds of the hall in Cawthorne.

The campaign by Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust, in partnership with Cannon Hall and Parks for People, aims to help families explore the great outdoors.

According to figures published by the Office for National Statistics, children in Britain spend just 16 minutes a day playing or exploring in parks and other open spaces. This campaign aims to change that by providing a new outdoor nature play trail in an overgrown area of Cannon Hall Park.

Margot Walker, chair of trustees at Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust, said: “We wanted to give children and families the chance to explore and discover nature on their doorstep in the beautiful grounds of Cannon Hall. We’d like to say thank you to everyone who supported the campaign.”

