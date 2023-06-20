Children from across Sheffield make a stand against climate change

Children from Becton School at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital joined pupils from Lydgate Junior School, King Edward VII Secondary School and Tapton Secondary School for the first annual Outdoor Learning Day at Lydgate Junior School.

Lydgate Junior School Y5 students working with Tapton students on a local area litter pick

The event, planned and run by Alice Webb, class teacher and Forest School Lead at Lydgate Junior School, featured a range of activities and workshops run by a combination of school staff, local charities and outdoor practitioners.

These included Rohan Wilson from Foresteers, Chris Smith from Well and Wild, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and Nigel Vardy (Inspirational speaker, Mountaineering survivor and President of Buxton Mountain Rescue), who all volunteered their time for free to help raise awareness of a range of key issues.

Outdoor learning is a key priority for Lydgate Junior School, helping to promote physical and mental health and well-being for all our pupils as well as being an opportunity for children to experience nature first hand.

Y6 pupils creating climate change poetry and artwork with chalk.

Through workshops relating to plastic waste, wildlife conservation, the ecological impact of food and bio-diversity, over 550 children received accessible, quality first teaching outside of the classroom on climate change and the natural world, to equip them to make a positive impact to the future regarding the challenges which we will all face in the coming years, while also encouraging physical and mental wellbeing through collaboration and team-work.

Secondary pupils from King Edward VII and Tapton Secondary School developed their leadership skills by designing and running activities for younger pupils from Lydgate Junior School and those from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, in the woods adjoining Lydgate Junior School and Endcliffe Park.

Organiser Alice said: “The whole day has been a tremendous success, it has been wonderful to see so many children working together to develop their understanding of the climate change crisis whilst experiencing the beauty of the natural world.

"This generation of children will become the adults who collectively combat climate change and I hope that today is a step on that journey.’

King Edward VII students

"Now links between the four schools have been forged, the intention is to work collaboratively to share learning opportunities through future workshops and events.”

Corrie Porter-Young from Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust

Y3 students enjoy den building with Rohan Wilson from Foresteers

Y6 students exploring the school grounds.

Staff from Sheffield Children's Hospital accompanied pupils from Becton School based at the hospital.

Mini beast hunting

Nigel Vardy (moutaineering survior and educator) working with Y3 on team building.

Swinging through the trees in our woodland area.