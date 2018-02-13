Childbirth simulator trialled at Doncaster hospital

A state-of-the-art piece of training equipment which realistically simulates childbirth is being trialled at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals.

The ‘SIM-MOM’ has an accurate anatomy and enables birthing training for midwives, doctors and support Staff.

The model is able to simulate breathing, bleeding and other physical changes observed during maternity emergencies.

Staff are able to start intravenous drips and take ‘blood’ from her for routine tests.

Additionally she can ‘give birth’ according to the learning needs of the team. For example the baby could be breech or births may be made more complex which requires quick thinking and intervention.

The mannequin has a heart rate and breathing sounds which can be listened to and monitored and has an alternative placenta which can break up and be retained in the mother.

Midwives will learn what to look out for which indicate this has happened in real life childbirth .

Julie Shaw, Clinical Educator for Midwifery said the equipment would ensure the safety of mothers and their babies when an emergency situation occurred.

She added: “Whilst most babies are born without difficulty, every pregnancy and labour are different and should problems arise, we need our midwives and doctors to react quickly, safely and effectively.

“The SIM-MOM will allow us to rehearse obstetric emergencies in controlled settings so that we have well trained teams ready to ensure the safety of our mothers and their babies when an emergency situation occurs in real life.”

The simulator has been tried out by staff and the Trust will be purchasing their own SIM-MOM as part of their Health Education England Maternity Safety bid.

Sharon Dickinson, Head of Midwifery at the Trust said: “We are totally committed to ensuring the healthiest possible outcome from pregnancy and birth for the women of Doncaster and Bassetlaw and this kind of professional training across roles is essential to achieve this.

“SIM-MOM will provide important learning in areas such as decision making, communication and team working.”

The SIM-MOM will also be used to train staff in the Trust’s emergency departments so that they are prepared for pregnant women who attend A&E with complications.