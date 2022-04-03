Child Sexual Exploitation advice leaflet delivered to every home in Rother Valley

The leaflet contains vital information on spotting the signs of CSE, who to contact for help and support, how to spot the signs of online grooming and how businesses can work together to stamp out CSE hotspots.It is being delivered to all homes within Rother Valley this week, and will provide advice around how to spot the signs of CSE and how to report incidents or intelligence and to whom these things should be reported.

It also provides information on staying safe online and what to look for in children who may be being groomed online, which is an increasing problem in these times of screen and internet usage.As well as being advice for parents, carers or concerned individuals, there is some advice for businesses contained within the leaflet, in order to educate business owners on spotting the signs and safeguarding young people on their premises.Mr Stafford said: “CSE is such an important issue in Rother Valley and Rotherham, and I believe very strongly that we all have a responsibility to know the signs to protect our children. We also must know the reporting procedures to ensure that any indication that a child may be a victim of abuse is properly investigated.“Tackling CSE is the joint responsibility of us all.”Any constituent of Rother Valley who has not received on by April 8 should get in touch with Mr Stafford via email to request a copy [email protected]