"Child falls from height" in serious Doncaster emergency incident as air ambulance lands at scene

Numerous police cars and paramedics are at the scene alongside Wheatley Hall Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported the air ambulance landing nearby on the field at nearby Parklands Sports and Social Club.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that emergency services are dealing with reports of “a child falling from height” – and have urged people to stay away from the area while crews carry out their work.

The air ambulance has landed at the scene in Wheatley Hall Road after reports of a child falling from height.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services, including the air ambulance are currently on scene at Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster following reports of a child falling from height.

“Please avoid the area while emergency personnel carry out their work.”