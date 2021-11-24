And a pensioner in the same vehicle is still in hospital after the incident which happened yesterday afternoon, police who are investigating the incident have revealed today.

The two year old was among four people in the car when it left the road – the others were the driver, another child and a 72-year-old woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A child, aged two, and pensioner were injured when a driver aparently ‘lost control’ on bend on a South Yorkshire road

The crash has sparked a police investigation into what happened to cause the incident, which happened at 3.50pm yesterday (November 23) on Billingley Lane, in Barnsley.

The driver of the car, who was a 25 year old woman, suffered injuries to her pelvis and ankle in the crash. The 72 year-old passenger who was also in the car remains in hospital with spine and head injuries. And a three three-year-old girl suffered minor injuries in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police specialist road policing officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the incident, to help them piece together what happened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed that the driver of a grey Skoda Fabia lost control of their vehicle on a bend.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the car prior to the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the car.