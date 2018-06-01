Chief constable to phone crime victims in South Yorkshire

Crime victims in South Yorkshire may get a follow-up call from the chief constable in future, as part of quality control checks on the way the force deals with the public.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson and members of his senior command team have started making calls to those who have been subject to crimes – chosen at random – to ask about their experience with the way the incidents have been handled.

The work is normally done to provide data for the force’s User Satisfaction Analysis results, which provide a picture of public satisfaction, with results for the first quarter of this year showing 99 per cent of those asked felt they were treated politely and courteously, with 91 per cent feeling they had been taken seriously and 83 per cent saying they were able to speak to someone straightaway.

Among domestic abuse victims, 81 per cent were satisfied with their overall treatment and 91 per cent felt they were taken seriously and 95 per cent stating they were treated fairly.

One area which appears to generate dissatisfaction is that not all victims are kept fully up to date with developments in their case.

The results of the calls made the senior command team – whether good or bad are being shared with the officers involved and the force in general.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “It causes a lot of surprise when you call the district to say the chief constable has been speaking to a victim of crime and they were not happy.”