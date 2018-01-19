Chicken takeaway in Sheffield ordered to step up security staff after attack

Have your say

A chicken takeaway in Sheffield city centre has been ordered to step up security following an attack.

The Chicken Shop on Division Street must employ door staff at weekends and some bank holidays after violence flared there in November.

Six named individuals have also been banned from working there or getting involved in supervising the business.

Those were among the conditions imposed at a licence review hearing held by Sheffield Council.

The outlet had been banned from trading at night following an attack in early November which began inside before spilling out onto the street.

Members of Sheffield Council's licensing sub-committee met last Friday to consider whether it should be allowed to retain its licence following the disorder.

They agreed to let the licence-holders continue trading, provided they comply with the following five conditions:

* Enhancing the CCTV system

* Joining the CRAC (City Centre Retailers Against Crime) radio system

* Employing SIA registered door staff at weekends and some bank holidays

* Not employing six named individuals or allowing them to get involved in the supervision of the business

* Ensuring management and staff undertake conflict management training.