Chesterfield terror suspect appears in court

Two men - including one from Chesterfield - have appeared before a court in London accused of preparing bomb ingredients for an alleged terrorist attack.

Andi Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, are charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link this afternoon.

The court heard the pair allegedly researched and prepared bomb ingredients for a suspected attack on the UK and allegedly recorded test explosions on a smartphone.

They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on Friday, January 19.

Star and Salah were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and Sheffield on Tuesday last week following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) and supported by Derbyshire and South Yorkshire police.

A third man, a 36-year-old from Burngreave in Sheffield, remains in custody.

A 41-year-old Sheffield man was released without charge on Saturday.

Star owns the Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar on Sheffield Road in the town.

• A CTPNE spokesman said: "Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public.

"If you see or hear something which could be terrorist related, act on your instincts and call the police in confidence on 0800 789 321.

"In an emergency, dial 999."