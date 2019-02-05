Have your say

Two Chesterfield teenagers reported missing over the weekend have been found safe and well.

Ryan Lindley and Shannon Stanford, also known as Shannon Whyers, were reported missing on Sunday.

Missing teenagers Ryan Lindley and Shannon Stanford have been found safe and well

CRIME: Man critically injured in attack close to Rotherham roundabout

The 16-year-olds were last seen walking along Sheffield Road and a police appeal for information was launched.

READ MORE: Police find Doncaster street deserted after report of brawl involving six men

They have since been found safe and well.

POLICE: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash on Asda car park in Sheffield