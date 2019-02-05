Two Chesterfield teenagers reported missing over the weekend have been found safe and well.
Ryan Lindley and Shannon Stanford, also known as Shannon Whyers, were reported missing on Sunday.
The 16-year-olds were last seen walking along Sheffield Road and a police appeal for information was launched.
They have since been found safe and well.
