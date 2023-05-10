News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Chesterfield Road Sheffield: Tragedy as man involved in collision with car near Heeley Retail Park dies

A man involved in a collision with a car in Sheffield last week has lost his fight for life.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:54 BST

Emergency services were deployed to Chesterfield Road, close to Heeley Retail Park, on Friday, May 5 and discoverd that a 69-year-old man had been involved in a collision with a blue Hyundai i30.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and placed on life support, but this was later switched off and he died yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 9).

His identity has not yet been released.

A pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, last week has lost his fight for lifeA pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, last week has lost his fight for life
A pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, last week has lost his fight for life
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Hyundai stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the incident, are urged to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 286 of May 5.

If you have dashcam footage, email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.