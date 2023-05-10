A man involved in a collision with a car in Sheffield last week has lost his fight for life.

Emergency services were deployed to Chesterfield Road, close to Heeley Retail Park, on Friday, May 5 and discoverd that a 69-year-old man had been involved in a collision with a blue Hyundai i30.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and placed on life support, but this was later switched off and he died yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 9).

His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Hyundai stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Witnesses to the collision, or passing motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the incident, are urged to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 286 of May 5.