Chesterfield Road emergency incident: Police and paramedics sent to scene after man collapses in Sheffield street

Emergency services were called after a man collapsed on a busy Sheffield street during rush hour yesterday.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the scene on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, near the junction with Helmton Road, at around 8.30am yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Concerned residents who saw the incident unfolding yesterday morning raised concerns and called emergency services.

Posts on social media have reported how quick thinking members of the public sprang into action after the man had collapsed to carry out first aid at the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Paramedics were sent to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, after a man collapsed in the street on Thursday morning. File picture shows an ambulance in Sheffield.Paramedics were sent to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, after a man collapsed in the street on Thursday morning. File picture shows an ambulance in Sheffield.
No official confirmation has yet been received of how the man was after he was taken to hospital, but it is understood he was still alive when he was put into the ambulance.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

