South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the scene on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, near the junction with Helmton Road, at around 8.30am yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Concerned residents who saw the incident unfolding yesterday morning raised concerns and called emergency services.

Posts on social media have reported how quick thinking members of the public sprang into action after the man had collapsed to carry out first aid at the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Paramedics were sent to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, after a man collapsed in the street on Thursday morning. File picture shows an ambulance in Sheffield.

No official confirmation has yet been received of how the man was after he was taken to hospital, but it is understood he was still alive when he was put into the ambulance.