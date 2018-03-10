Chesterfield match halted after air ambulance landed on pitch to treat fan in stand

Chesterfield's League Two match at home to Lincoln City this afternoon was temporarily brought to a halt as medics helped a supporter taken ill during the game.

The air ambulance was called to airlift the supporter to hospital after medical staff had carried out CPR in the East Stand while the match continued.

A delay of around 30 minutes then followed with players taken off the pitch while the air ambulance landed on the playing surface. Supporters of both clubs applauded the fan and the medical staff as they left the Proact Stadium.

The club said in a series of tweets: "The game has been stopped here at the Proact, due to an incident involving a supporter sitting in the East Stand, who's receiving medical treatment.

"The air ambulance has now left the stadium. There's been an inspection of the area where the air ambulance landed, all looks to be ok and we're hoping to resume shortly.

"Both teams are currently back out onto the pitch, going through their warm up routines."