Chesterfield girl, 8, dies after crash in Monton

A Chesterfield girl has tragically died after a crash in Greater Manchester.

Shortly before 10.40am on Saturday, police were called to reports of a collision between a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian on Monton Road in Monton, Salford.

The pedestrian - who has since been formally identified as eight-year-old Emily Connor from Chesterfield - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Paying tribute to her, her family said: “To our Emily, the kindest person we ever knew.

“You will always be in our thoughts.

“We will talk about you every day.

“Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Emily's friends and family at this tragic time.

“If you have any information that can assist with the investigation please contact our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police (GMP).”

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the blue Vauxhall Corsa in the area around the time of the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from Monton Road to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call GMP's serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No further information is available at this time.