Chesterfield FC to pay tribute to Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks before match with Harrogate  

Chesterfield FC, a former team of Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks, are set to pay tribute to the goalkeeper before their league match today.

The Proact Stadium will erupt with a minute’s applause later today in memory of the Tinsley-born star who died earlier this month aged 81.

Gordon Banks, pictured in action for England in 1965. Picture: PA/PA Wire.

Banks began his professional career at Chesterfield in March 1953, after being spotted by a scout and signing for the youth team towards the end of the successful 1952-53 season.

READ MORE: Couple confronted by ‘masked men in camouflage’ who ‘refused to let them leave’ Sheffield beauty spot

He later went on to become part of the Spireites side that reached the 1956 FA Youth Cup final and after making his first-team debut for the Third Division club in November 1959 he left to club in a £7,000 move to Leicester.

READ MORE: Man suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in brawl on Sheffield street

Sheffield Wednesday photocall - Former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks - August 3, 1981

His crowning glory came in the summer of 1966 when England defeated West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup Final to turn him into a household name and national hero.

READ MORE: Police called to busy Sheffield road after woman suffers ‘medical episode’

He made one of the game's great saves to prevent a Pelé goal in the 1970 World Cup, regarded as one of the best of all-time, but his career was ended in 1972 when a car crash cost him his sight in one eye.

Banks also feature on the match programme at the league game between Chesterfield FC and Harrogate Town which is due to kick off at 3pm today, February 23.