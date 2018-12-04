Chesterfield drink-driver loses his job after he is caught over the limit

A drink-driver has lost his job and had his life turned upside down after he was caught over the limit by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how a driving ban means David Stuart Robinson, 40, of Old Road, Chesterfield, has lost his job, had to move back with his mother and will struggle to get his poorly mother to hospital.

Pictured is a drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Just before 11pm, on November 5, a police officer was making enquiries regarding an unrelated incident and he was pointed in the direction of a vehicle at the top of Factory Street.

“He drove to the vehicle but the wheels span away and he followed the vehicle and it travelled to the top of Chester Street and it turned on Ashgate Road and it went on the wrong side of the road and through a red light.

“It was seen to do a wheel-spin into an entrance which was at a car park opposite the Donut island.”

Mrs Allsop added that another police vehicle spotted Robinson and activated his blue lights and the defendant finally stopped.

Robinson, who has a previous drink-drive conviction, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he registered 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for the police on Saltergate, in Chesterfield.

Robinson told police he had been drinking and that was why he originally failed to stop.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “He admits he made a stupid mistake especially by driving and to take off without stopping for police.

“He had had a couple of drinks but did not think he was over the limit because he is always very careful after the last time he was caught drink-driving around 11 years ago.

“He did not believe he was over the limit but he panicked when he saw the blue lights and then realised he must have been over the limit.”

Miss Simpson added that the car is owned by Robinson’s mother and he is insured to drive it and he had intended to safely drop of the car at her home.

Robinson is expected to lose his job, according to Miss Simpson, due to a drink-driving ban.

Miss Simpson added the defendant has also just bought a house with his partner and the burden of the mortgage will fall on her so he has had to move back in with his mother.

Robinson will also have to find alternative options to take his poorly mother back-and-forth to hospital, according to Miss Simpson.

Magistrates fined Robinson £120 on November 20 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 17 months but this ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.