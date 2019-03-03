Storm Freya is expected to bring strong winds of up to 80mph, dangerous conditions and travel disruption to Sheffield on Sunday.

Forecasters predict the storm will hit on Sunday afternoon and be severe enough to risk injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Storm Freya is expected to hit Sheffield on Sunday. Picture: Scott Merrylees

There could also be damage to buildings and trees, with road hazards and power cuts possible.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, which runs from 3pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

It is warning people to be aware of possible hazards including tiles being blown from roofs, fallen branches, and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts and coastal roads.

Jason Kelly, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Storm Freya undergoes rapid cyclogenesis late Saturday and early Sunday as it moves across the eastern Atlantic Ocean towards the British Isles, this means the area of low pressure will deepen quickly as it moves towards us.

“This is a developing situation and the track of Freya’s strongest winds could change, so we are advising people to keep an eye on the latest forecast and warnings from the Met Office.

Describing the potential impacts of Storm Freya, Mr Kelly said: “Where winds are strongest we can expect significant disruption to travel, with damage to buildings and trees likely. It’ll be especially dangerous near coastal areas due to the wind whipping up large waves.”

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.

“In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”