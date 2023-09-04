Cheap trains: Sheffield to Leeds for 50p as Northern launches flash sale with 5 million tickets available
A quick search this morning showed numerous 50p tickets for Sheffield-Leeds and journeys from Sheffield-Manchester Piccadilly starting at £1.
Passengers can get the train from Sheffield to Leeds and Manchester for as little as 50p thanks to a huge new flash sale launched by Northern.
The rail operator has released five million discounted tickets for travel across the north of England, with one million priced at 50p, three million at £1 and another million at £2.
The flash sale is now open and runs until Thursday, September 7, with the cut-price tickets valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.
All sale tickets must be booked at least seven days in advance and are available now via Northern's app and its website, which includes a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.
How can you get 50p Northern train tickets and what destinations are available from Sheffield?
Cut-price tickets are also available from Sheffield to numerous other destinations, including Doncaster, Shepley, Brinnington, Hull, Carlisle, Mexborough, Worksop, Honley, Bamford, Kiveton Bridge, Denby Dale, Langley Mill, Grindleford, Meadowhall, Huddersfield, Elsecar, Woodhouse and Darnall.
To book sale tickets, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/offers/sale.