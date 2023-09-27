Ibiza will be making its way to Chatsworth House next year - promising hours of iconic dance anthems.

Classic Ibiza is coming to Derbyshire next summer, with the stunning grounds of Chatsworth House welcoming partygoers on Saturday July 13 for over five hours of Balearic-infused dance anthems.

With demand expected to be high, people can register by clicking here to gain early access to tickets before they go on general release next month. Tickets will be priced at £49.50 for over 18s, £25 for children aged five to 17, with under fives going free.

Classic Ibiza is headlined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, who have worked alongside many dance music greats, including Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax. The concert also includes DJ sets from Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident Jose Luis, and a spectacular laser and light show.

Lisa Ward, of Classic Ibiza, said: "I can’t really put into words how excited we are to be coming to Chatsworth House next summer. Our show is all about partying with your family and friends to fantastic music in the most beautiful settings - Classic Ibiza at Chatsworth will certainly give you that in spades."

Nearly 60,000 people partied to the Classic Ibiza vibe in 2023, with USO performing over 40 house classics to capacity audiences up-and-down the country. Their orchestral set featured a special three track tribute to legendary Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz.

Shortlisted for numerous industry awards last year, plans are already afoot to take next summer’s Classic Ibiza to new heights.

Lisa Ward added: “Choosing the tracks that will be given the special Urban Soul Orchestra treatment every year is without doubt one of the best parts of the job. Believe it or not, we’ve already met to discuss our initial ideas for 2024 and we’ve unearthed some absolute classics. Watch this space, Chatsworth - and see you next summer.”