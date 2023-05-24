Charter Row: Buses diverted away from major Sheffield city centre street following crash
People travelling in Sheffield city centre have experienced delays this afternoon, following a road traffic collision on a major road.
Published 24th May 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:39 BST
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the accident took place on Charter Row earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, May 24, 2023).
The accident led to Charter Row being ‘blocked,’ a spokesperson for the bus operator, First, said on Twitter.
First was forced to divert its outbound 51 service as a consequence. The inbound 51 service was not affected, however.