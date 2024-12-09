Chart-toppers The Coors reveal concert for Halifax Piece Hall

The Coors will play the Piece Hall, Halifax, next year

Hot on the heels of a string of shows acclaimed for their power and emotion and following their announcement on the bill for the Isle of Wight Festival, The Corrs have unveiled more tour dates including a gig at the Piece Hall, Halifax.

Having already sold more than 40 million records, the siblings – – Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim – have won even more new fans this year with their Talk on Corners tour.

The Corrs’ dates next year includes a show – with support from Natalie Imbruglia – at the Piece Hall on Thursday June 12.

Talk on Corners audiences can expect the full live experience of classic hits that have made fans of everyone from Taylor Swift to Emma Watson.

Their massive commercial success made pop stars of The Corrs but first and foremost they are musicians, with the spectacular hit-packed concerts showcasing a band at the top of their game, the crowd singing along to every word.

The repertoire includes hit singles such as Runaway, What Can I Do and So Young or reimaginings of classic tunes like Dreams or Little Wing.

Andrea Corr said: “The reception we received from audiences on the tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage.

"The energy the crowd has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before. It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyonem – it means the world to us. See you there.”

As well as the shows across the UK and in Dublin, 2024 saw the band perform at the Singapore Grand Prix and at BST Hyde Park as special guests of Shania Twain.

Last month The Corrs announced an exclusive partnership with Soundwaves Art and War Child UK.

Limited-edition, hand-signed artworks reimagining the soundwaves of The Corrs’ iconic song Runaway and Breathless have been created and are available alongside handwritten lyrics to raise money for the charity War Child, which is committed to protecting, educating, and providing trauma recovery for children in war zones.

The prints are available from the Sound Waves Art website.

Tickets for the Piece Hall gig go on sale on Friday December 13 from https://www.thecorrsofficial.com/