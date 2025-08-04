Located on Willis Road (S6 4FJ) and priced at £240,000, this three-storey mid-terrace home is ideal for those looking to enjoy both green space and connectivity.

This property is ideal for commuters, given its close proximity to trams into the city centre.

But it’s not just about the commute - this home is nestled in one of Sheffield’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

Hillsborough is known for its bustling high street, packed with a variety of pubs, cafes and restaurants.

There are also plenty of shops, with both high street and independent retailers.

The home is just a five-minute stroll from Hillsborough Park, one of the city’s largest and most popular green spaces.

With a playground, lake and running routes, the park offers something for everyone - whether you're a keen jogger or simply seeking a peaceful spot to unwind.

Inside, the property offers generous living space across three floors.

The first floor includes a spacious double bedroom, a single room ideal as a nursery or home office, and a family bathroom.

Stairs lead to the converted attic, which serves as the third bedroom.

Featuring a dormer window, built-in storage and excellent views across Sheffield, this space is perfect for guests, or even teenage children in need of a private retreat.

Outside, the home boasts a low-maintenance private garden with a patio area, decking and secure fencing.

There is also a locked outbuilding which is ideal for bikes or garden equipment.