Charmed, I'm sure - Nigel Havers includes Harrogate in his first UK solo tour

Nigel Havers brings his first solo tour to Harrogate Royal Hall on Friday April 25

Veteran TV actor, entertainer and all-round charmer Nigel Havers has announced his first UK tour dates – and they include a stop at Harrogate.

The tour, entitled Talking B******s, starts on Saturday March 15 at Norwich’s Theatre Royal and culminates on Wenesday May 21 at Shrewsbury’s Severn Theatre.

Nigel will take you on an entertaining trot through his 50 years in showbusiness. From his early days as a fresh-faced drama school hopeful to the highs and lows of a career that’s seen him in everything from Chariots of Fire and Empire of the Sun to Don’t Wait Up to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, some West End plays and more than his fair share of Palladium pantomimes.

From behind-the-scenes gossip and tales of triumph and disaster to, moments of sheer madness.

“Well, here it is – my first ever solo show. Just me, a stage, and a lifetime of gloriously ridiculous stories to share, he said.

“You’ll get the full Havers experience: charm, wit, and absolutely no running in slow motion. So, come along for a night of laughter, nostalgia, and dare I say, charm. It’s going to be a lot of fun – I promise,” said Nigel who starred in The Charmer drama opposite Bernard Hepton and Rosemary Leach.

Nigel trained at the Arts Educational Trust in London.

His numerous West End theatre credits include Conduct Unbecoming, Richard II and Man and Superman for the RSC.

As one of Britain’s leading television actors, Nigel has starred in Upstairs Downstairs, The Glittering Prizes, Pennies from Heaven and Don’t Wait Up.

He was in two series of The Good Guys with Keith Barron, Murder Most Horrid” with Dawn French, The Heart Surgeon, two series of Dangerfield as Dr Jonathan Paige and played rogue Lewis Archer in Coronation Street.

He also hosts BBC One’s The Bidding Room.

Nigel bring his tour to the Royal Hall Harrogate on Friday April 25.

Tickets from: https://www.fane.co.uk/nigel-havers