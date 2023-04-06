Sheffield’s perception of charity shops appears to be changing for the better in the grip of the cost of living crisis, a survey suggests.

Disability charity Scope, which has a store on Division Street, in the city centre, commissioned market research company Opinium to create a Charity Shops State of the Nation survey. It sampled the opinions of 2001 UK adults between January 27 and January 31, 2023.

The results build on trends first found in a similar survey in April 2021, which revealed a rise in charity shoppers following the pandemic, and an increase in enthusiasm for charity shops.

The current cost of living crisis has prompted more people to shop in charity stores, with many entering through the doors for the first time. Rising inflation and soaring energy prices means many people have less money in their pocket for clothes and homewares, and as a result are discovering the value, variety and sense of community to be found at charity shops.

Pictured is the shop team at Scope, Division House, Division Street: Becky Goodwin, Koyfa Begum, Alicia Hare, Matthew Robertson, Alison Howard, and assistant shop manager Jade Hodgson.

It found that four in five (78 per cent) of shoppers in Sheffield felt that charity shops play a vital role in the high street, compared to 57 per cent of respondents in 2021.

One in 10 people in Sheffield are now visiting charity shops for the first time, and more than two in five (43 per cent) say that the current cost of living pressures have prompted them to shop in charity shops.

The number one reason found for people returning to charity shops is the value, which came in at 48 per cent. But shoppers also stated other benefits, with almost two in five (39 per cent) saying their local charity shop makes them feel as part of the community, and almost three in ten (28 per cent) stating they visit charity shops for sustainability reasons.

Teresa Nelson, who manages Scope charity shop on Division Street, said: “Since the cost of living crisis really kicked in, we’ve welcomed so many brand new customers through our door.

Volunteer Koyfa Begum with manager of Scope charity shop on Division Street, Teresa Nelson.

“Some of them told me they had a preconceived image that charity shops were musty and dusty old places but when they came into Scope, they said they were stunned, stating they didn’t realise how bright, clean, welcoming we are and where and had such amazing items on our rails.

“What really sets us apart, our customers say, is that we always have time for them making sure they’re welcomed and lend our ear if they want a chat.

“This is fantastic to be thought of as such an important part of the community and that more customers have discovered the delights of our charity shops.”

Ruth Blazye, executive director of retail and communities at Scope, said: “The lockdowns, combined with the current cost of living crisis, have been a monumental disaster for the high street and people’s spending power.

“Our new research shows charity shops have never been needed more than now, as the nation recognises their increasing importance, while our budgets are being squeezed like never before.