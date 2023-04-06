Charity sector to receive support from Bhayani HR & Employment Law

A Sheffield law firm has launched a new service to help support the charity sector recover from several years of challenging operating conditions.

Pic caption: Managing director Jay Bhayani, left, with charity engagement partner Charlotte Swinhoe, centre, and Phoebe Davies, HR advisor, right.

The pandemic and the cost of living crisis has led to some charities struggling with staff retention and so Bhayani HR & Employment Law has appointed Charlotte Swinhoe as its charity engagement partner to work closely with charity leaders.

Charlotte said: “It has been a difficult few years for charities, particularly with regards to employment issues. Recent figures suggest around 46 per cent of staff are due to leave their current roles with a charity.

“This makes operating a charity for its leaders extremely challenging and diverts attention away from their primary objective of raising money for their specific cause. My role will be to help guide leaders through areas we’re experts in and allow them to concentrate on the equally difficult task of fundraising.”

One of Charlotte’s first initiatives is to host a Charity Leaders Forum which will provide an opportunity for leaders to gain advice and information from employment, HR and Recruitment professionals, as well as a chance to share experiences with peers in the charity sector.

The first forum, on Tuesday May 9 at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, will focus on Equality, Diversity and Unconscious Bias – with an overview of the Equality Act 2010 legislation and best practice tips to prevent discrimination and how to ensure that Equality and Diversity is embedded within a charity.

Jay Bhayani, managing director at Bhayani HR & Employment Law, said: “Charlotte has a strong understanding of the third sector and prior to joining the team worked as a fundraiser for six years. This vast experience has given her a strong understanding of how charities work, what they need, and how to help.

“She is already championing our charity specific services and diving deep into how we can help charities access what they need and finding new and exciting ways in which we can give back as a firm too.

“From pro bono advice and expertise, financial aid, volunteering and event participation; Charlotte is identifying the ways in which we can give back.”

Charlotte added: “I’m really excited to have joined such a fantastic team at Bhayani Law, and to be able to spend my time focusing on a sector I am really passionate about.

“It’s rare to be a part of a team that specifically focuses on helping the third sector, and I’m so grateful that I get to spend my time working with the sector, learning more about each organisation and how they’re helping, and finding new ways to help you focus on your cause.”

