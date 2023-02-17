Charity: Roundabout winter warmer campaign is close to its target

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout has almost reached its fundraising target in the campaign to keep some of the region’s most vulnerable young people warm throughout the rest of winter.

Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan

Roundabout has applied for funding from the Co-op Match Funding programme to support its Homeless Prevention Service, keeping the office warm and open throughout winter for any young people needing to access housing advice and support.

But to qualify and receive Co-op support the charity has to raise at least £3,000 - and already the fundraising is within just a few hundred pounds of its target.

The charity’s official Crowdfunder page shows that the total, including the potential Co-op cash, stands at £5,410, which means the end is very clearly in sight.

Roundabout now supports well over 350 young people aged 16-25 every day, providing emergency accommodation in its hostel, supporting young people in residential projects in Sheffield and Rotherham and providing key services delivering comprehensive programmes of training, involvement and empowerment which help to prepare young people for independent living.

The Homeless Prevention Advice service, based in Sheffield city centre, offers support to young people who are homeless, or who are at risk of becoming homeless, listening and giving advice about available housing options, from planned moves to emergency accommodation.

“The £1m match fund has been launched by Co-op to support local organisations who are supporting their communities through rising costs this winter, by bringing people together into warm spaces,” said Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan.

“Roundabout has applied for funding specifically to support our Homeless Prevention Service, keeping our service warm and open this winter for any young people needing to access housing advice and support.”

For every individual donation made towards the project, Co-op will match that figure up to a total of £250 - a maximum of £3,000 available to the charity if it reaches a fundraising total of £3,000 itself.

To make a donation visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/roundaboutprevention

“Our campaign must reach its target to receive match funding and if fails, the match fund pledges will be cancelled,” said Ben.

