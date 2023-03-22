Charity receives £1,000 from leading housebuilder

A Sheffield-based charity which helps to support people affected by a rare condition has received a £1,000 donation.

Dr Iain Armstrong, Chair of PHA UK (left) with Shaun Clayton, the charity's Director of Membership Support (right)

Pulmonary Hypertension Association UK is the only charity in the UK that supports people affected by PH. The progressive, life-shortening disease causes high blood pressure in the blood vessels which connect the heart and lungs, causing breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue and fainting.

The funds donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes will help the charity to continue supporting people affected by PH to enjoy a better quality of life, as well as carrying out research and raising awareness of the illness.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK.

Shaun Clayton, Director of Membership Support at PHA UK, said: “The money donated will help us to provide information and advice, encourage understanding and earlier diagnosis, and support research into treatments on PH – with the hope of one day, finding a cure.”

Dr Ian Armstrong, Chair of PHA UK, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for this kind donation to our charity. We rely heavily on fundraising and donations to enable to us to continue our work, and news of this support was a fantastic start to the year.”

There is currently no cure for PH, and it often has a huge impact on the lives of both patients and those around them.

Since its launch in the year 2000, PHA UK has now grown to almost 4,500 volunteers, each of whom are committed to supporting each other and raising awareness of the serious health condition that is often misdiagnosed.

Tom Wright, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: One of the best parts of working at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, is being able to support charities which carry out such valuable work for individuals in need across the UK.

“The work that PHA UK does is life changing for many, and we are so pleased to hear that our donation will help to make a difference to the charity.”

For more information on PHA UK or to make a donation, visit their website.