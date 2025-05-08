Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday May 6 was Wishbone Day, the annual international awareness day for Osteogenesis Imperfecta – also known as brittle bone disease. To mark Wishbone Day, I want to share Jonah’s story with you, and how our family have been inspired to fundraise to say thank you for his care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, when I went to my 20-week scan, I was given the news that something wasn’t quite right with Jonah’s development. With covid restrictions I was at the appointment alone, and I was told his femur was much shorter than expected. This could have been a sign of several different conditions and at my referral appointment I was offered a termination due to medical reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My partner Jason and I chose to keep the baby, and Jonah was born in September 2020. It wasn’t an easy start for him, as he received his diagnosis of Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and they found that he had suffered from broken bones while in the womb.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta is a genetic disease in which bones fracture or break easily, often with no obvious cause or minimal injury.

Jen has become a dedicated fundraiser for The Children's Hospital Charity in thanks for her son Jonah's care

Now, Jonah is four-years-old and is thriving under the care of the Paediatric Bone Disease Service at Sheffield Children’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s difficult to know how many fractures he’s suffered so far, but it’s a fact of life for us now.

Sheffield Children’s do an incredible job of preventing this as much as possible, and they’ve helped to manage the condition for Jonah with infusions, rodding surgeries on his legs, hydrotherapy sessions, and countless blood tests to name a few of his treatments.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital has helped us adapt our approach to the daily realities of Jonah’s life, and we’ve been inspired to fundraise for The Children’s Hospital Charity to help others like him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Laws

Over the years we’ve completed challenges, held events, and been supported by Jason’s work, Hy-Ram Engineering, to raise over £5,000 for the charity.

To celebrate Wishbone Day, we are holding a party on Friday, and we’ll be fundraising there too.

In August, Jason and I have signed up for the National Three Peaks challenge. From August 21-23 we will be representing the charity, alongside supporters from other children’s hospitals across the country to climb the three biggest peaks in the UK. Jonah will never be able to do these sorts of challenges, and we are sadly reminded of that every day. But we can do it for him.

To support our latest fundraising efforts, visit tchc.org.uk/Jonah

To join us for the National Three Peaks challenge visit tchc.org.uk/national3peaks