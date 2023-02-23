Charity makes a splash with autism-friendly swimming sessions

A charity which supports 450 autistic children in Sheffield was delighted to receive a donation of £4,600 from the Morrisons Foundation.

ACCT provides activities and support to children and young people with affected by autism and their families/carers across Sheffield

The funding will enable families who have autistic children access to private swimming sessions run by the Asperger's Children and Carers charity.

Danny Antrobus, fundraising & finance co-ordinator for ACCT, said: “All of us at ACCT are so pleased to receive this grant which will fund our hugely popular autism-friendly swimming sessions for autistic children and their families in Sheffield.

"Public swimming sessions are often inaccessible for autistic people because of the sensory impact of the busy, noisy, brightly-lit facilities.

“Families tell us that finding autism-friendly leisure activities can be challenging.

"Bad experiences of meltdowns and the feeling of being judged by others can mean that families stop trying to go out, losing out on that positive family bonding time that other families take for granted.

“By organising a private session just for families with autistic children and making the space more autism-friendly, this project helps make swimming accessible and fun for families who would otherwise miss out.”

ACCT also provides several activity groups each week offering a supportive environment in which autistic children and young people can develop confidence and social skills, make friends, and learn to better understand and manage the impact of their autism.

Activities include a teenage club, football coaching, drama club, social outings as well as peer support meetings for parents and carers.