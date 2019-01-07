Charity launched in name of brave Sheffield United fan who lost fight with cancer 

A charity has been launched in the name of a popular teenager whose dying wish was for family and friends to help other cancer sufferers after she has gone.

Imogen Ellis, of Dronfield Woodhouse, lost her fight against a rare form of bone cancer aged just 17 in October last year.

Imogen Ellis.

Her family told how she remained as cheerful as possible and inspired others while bravely undergoing treatment for the disease at Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital.

Imogen told loved ones she hoped they would be able to help other cancer sufferers when she was gone and they are now fulfilling her wish by launching 'Imogen's Dream – Live for Today'.

They intend to organise fundraising events once a month and have also launched a Facebook page.

Imogen with her dad Richard.

Imogen's mum Leila, aged 47, said: “She was always cheerful and her smile really did light up the room.

“It has been really, really hard especially over Christmas not having Imogen here.

“But before she died she said she wanted to see other people with cancer getting help, along with their family and friends, so that is exactly what we are going to do.”

The Star revealed last summer how Sheffield United fan Imogen had contracted 'ewing sarcoma' the year before, which affects fewer than 30 children in the UK a year.

The ex-Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School pupil - who used to exercise and train at the former S18 boxing gym in Dronfield - was a keen horse-rider, hockey and netball player.

Mum Leila has pledged to do a charity skydive in the summer, following in the footsteps of her daughter who also completed one several months before her death.

She said: “There will be mixed emotions on the day but I am determined to do it. I think it will also help me to feel that bit closer to her.”

Imogen would have turned 18 on January 13 and a celebration to mark the occasion will be held on January 26 at Dronfield Woodhouse Sports and Social Club.

The event starts from 7pm and will include a disco, food, raffle and other attractions with proceeds raised going towards Imogen's Dream.

They are also in the early stages of planning a charity race night at the end of February.

Leila said: “Once everything is fully set up we will look at releasing funds to families who need it.

“We are also going to try and team up with the hospital so they can put us in touch with people who we can help.”

For details about tickets to the charity birthday bash visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/549186882261568/?ref=share