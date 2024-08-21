Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Sheffield community groups are in with a chance to win £20,000 at the races this weekend.

Sheffield Steelkings para Ice Hockey Club and Sheffield Mencap and Gateway could land a huge win in the Sky Bet Ebor Community Sweepstake at York on Saturday, August 24, with prize money put up by York Racecourse and Sky Bet (part of Flutter Entertainment).

They are among 22 charities, foundations and community groups to have been shortlisted from among 150 that entered.

Now, they will be matched with a horse in the race, with the winner scooping £20,000, plus £5,000 for second prize, £2,000 for third and £1,000 for the rest of the 19-strong field.

The 22 shortlisters will learn which horse their hopes will be riding on in a live TV draw on Thursday August 22.

Last year, advocacy group Sheffield Voices won the top prize of £20,000 when Frankie Dettori won on Absurde.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at York Racecourse, commented: “As with every year, we have seen so many worthwhile entries to the sweepstake. Choosing 22 from this extensive list is never easy but the final runners reflect a diverse group of worthy causes from across the region.

“The Sky Bet Ebor Festival is the highlight of our racing calendar with this initiative an important part of proceedings. We always look forward to hosting the shortlisted contenders and to showcasing the amazing work they all do.”

Micheal Shinners, head of sports PR at Sky Betting & Gaming, added: “We love seeing the wealth of entries from deserving causes across Yorkshire. The shortlisting process is always difficult, as we have so many amazing causes to choose from.

“We are looking forward to the live draw event on Thursday 22nd August, when all of the shortlisted good causes find out which horse will represent them on race day.

“We wish all of the charities the very best when it comes to the big day, and at the very least hope the £1,000 shortlisting donation can go a long way to support the amazing work they do.”