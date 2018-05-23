Charity football match to raise cash for Sheffield heart defect boy, 8

Have your say

A football charity event is taking place at Bramall Lane tomorrow night to raise £1,400 for a little boy facing surgery.

Football-mad eight-year-old Sheffield boy Harrison Parker has a congenital heart defect.

The brave youngster has undergone numerous operations during his life and is keen to raise awareness for his condition.

Gary Sinclair is a close friend of Harrison and has started the fundraising to raise money for Harrison and his family to enjoy a week in Centre Parcs before his upcoming operations.

Local business Singhs will be selling a range of drinks and snacks at the ground with all proceeds going to the charity.

Baljeet Singh Khaira, owner of Singhs Premier, has participated in the Charity Cup for six years, raising money for multiple causes along with the rest of the team.

Baljeet said: “The Charity Cup is a great event for everyone and raises money for worthy causes.

“We’ve done the Charity Cup event for six years and will continue to do so for the future.

”We owe a great thank you to Dave McCarthy, operational director at Sheffield United, for supporting us throughout.”

As well as participating in the event, Baljeet and the team also use Facebook as a source to make people more aware of the fundraising.

Singhs Premier are aiming for 1,400 likes on their fundraising post on Facebook and vow to make up the rest of the money whether the target is reached or not.

Other businesses, including Mars, Walkers, Mondelez and Booker, are also sponsoring the event.

The Charity Cup 2018 will take place at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday) at Sheffield United FC.

Entry is free for all and the gates open at 5:30pm.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gary-sinclair?utm_id=6.